DA Davidson Comments on Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Akamai Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on AKAM. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $78.66 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,263.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,716 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 97,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,296 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

