Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Up 5.3%

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.23 and last traded at $118.72. 1,222,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,714,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Aptiv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 14.8% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

