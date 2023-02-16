Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 5.7%

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 10,403,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 28,704,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

