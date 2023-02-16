WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 5,733 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.19 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

