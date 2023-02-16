WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.46 Million in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,990,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,811,000 after acquiring an additional 270,869 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,492,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,433,000 after acquiring an additional 129,042 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,600,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Comerica Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE CMA opened at $75.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $101.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.