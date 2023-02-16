WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.16.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 9.1 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $343.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 208.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,387,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

