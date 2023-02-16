WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 13,664 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,871,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after acquiring an additional 839,832 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,329,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after acquiring an additional 196,865 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

In related news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.91, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

