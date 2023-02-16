Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 254,036 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Uranium Energy worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UEC. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 40.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

