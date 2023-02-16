The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 98,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 40,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 209.2% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $47,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSXMK opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.74. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

