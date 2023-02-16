WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 2,540 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,679 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 299,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Washington Federal Stock Up 1.6 %

Washington Federal stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.22.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $196.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other news, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cathy E. Cooper sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $243,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Articles

