ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $148.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

