Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,761,000 after purchasing an additional 24,469,561 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,818 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 152.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,150,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111,850 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 225.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,982,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,041,000 after buying an additional 2,065,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 195.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,464,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,675,000 after buying an additional 1,630,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,298 shares of company stock worth $513,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.74.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

