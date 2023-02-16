Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $68.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

