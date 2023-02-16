Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $92.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.00. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

