Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $88.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.85 and its 200-day moving average is $76.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,971.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

