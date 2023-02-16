ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 76,205 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity

Southern Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

