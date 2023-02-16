Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Gap Down to $20.11

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $19.28. Cleveland-Cliffs shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 2,600,273 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

