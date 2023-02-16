Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,443 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $514.59 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $454.68 and a 200-day moving average of $400.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

