Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,290,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $506,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 303,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 63,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

