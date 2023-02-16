Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 136.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,870 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.54.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $170.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

