Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 4.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer Trading Down 1.9 %

PKI stock opened at $135.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $184.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.77.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Cowen raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.