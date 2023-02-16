ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 184,737 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,737 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Pure Storage worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 50.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 799.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $676.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,731.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,075. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.



