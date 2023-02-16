ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $5.85 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,898,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,177,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,844,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 70,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 765,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $175.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

