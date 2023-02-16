ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 7,880 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Donaldson worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3,478.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson Stock Performance

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $639,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,817.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock worth $1,617,977. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.97. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $64.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.42 million. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.