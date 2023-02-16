Greenleaf Trust Buys 102 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 219.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 30,853 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 68.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,692,940.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,525.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total transaction of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,921 shares of company stock worth $2,989,248 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $175.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.75.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

