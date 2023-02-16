3,000 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB stock opened at $272.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.85. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.62 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

