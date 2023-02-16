Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $74.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 61.91%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

