Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 1,889 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 in the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.2 %
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.76.
Darden Restaurants Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.