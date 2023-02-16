Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 146,865 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,026,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MRO opened at $26.07 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.68%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

