4,383 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 392,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

