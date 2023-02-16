Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Position Boosted by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,617 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shell by 130.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Shell during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHEL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.20) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.52) to GBX 2,987 ($36.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,461.00.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

