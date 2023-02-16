FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of PANW opened at $177.26 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of -359.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,978 shares of company stock valued at $39,593,965. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

