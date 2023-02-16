FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

