FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,971 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $91.36 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average is $83.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

