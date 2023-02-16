FDx Advisors Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 109,845 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $944,000. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 2,404 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $3,317,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LULU stock opened at $325.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Argus cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.