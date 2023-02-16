FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,839 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.29. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $77.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

