FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,375 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Paycom Software by 40.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average of $332.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

