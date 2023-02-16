Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BK opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.39. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

