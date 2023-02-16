FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Allegion by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $121.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.91. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.