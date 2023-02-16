FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,087 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

