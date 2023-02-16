FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after buying an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $102.84. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Articles

