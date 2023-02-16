Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $94.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

