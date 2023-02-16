Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in MSCI by 29.6% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 4,750.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its position in MSCI by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in MSCI by 4.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $567.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.90 and a beta of 1.12. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 46.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.