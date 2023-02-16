Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,410,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,592,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,088,000 after acquiring an additional 968,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,502,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,618,000 after acquiring an additional 746,502 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $125.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.97. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $146.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

