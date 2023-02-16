Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.73.

NYSE ES opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.