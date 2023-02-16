Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,275 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 31.38%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

