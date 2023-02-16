Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $320,000 Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after buying an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the second quarter worth about $5,204,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 21.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut PLDT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. PLDT Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

