Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 275 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total transaction of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.23, for a total transaction of $1,020,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,165 shares of company stock worth $20,003,395. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $259.04 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.10 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91. The company has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

