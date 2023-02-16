T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TROW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $122.03 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.75%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.