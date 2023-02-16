Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Grid by 3.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 713,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,773,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Grid by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Grid by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.87) to GBX 1,150 ($13.96) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.38) to GBX 1,070 ($12.99) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,106.67.

NYSE:NGG opened at $63.64 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.88.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

